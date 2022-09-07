Soccer-Giggs to face retrial over assault charges

Adds Giggs statement

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Former Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs will face a retrial next year, a British judge ruled on Wednesday, after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges relating to his then girlfriend.

Giggs, 48, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.

Giggs, who has denied all charges, said in a statement on Wednesday that he was disappointed that a retrial had been ordered.

"I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations," Giggs said.

"I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case, but I would like to ask that my family's privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead."

Judge Hilary Manley set a trial date of July 31 next year during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Giggs was replaced as Wales manager after initially stepping aside in late 2020 due to the case. Rob Page has taken over the side, who have qualified for the World Cup finals starting in Qatar in November.

Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, a club record, winning a haul of honours including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

He represented Wales 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

(Reporting by William James; Additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Angus MacSwan)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.