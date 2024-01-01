Soccer-Ghana's Partey and Lamptey miss out on Cup of Nations finals

News & Insights

ACCRA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Ghana left out injured Premier League players Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey from their 27-man squad named on Monday for the African Cup of Nations finals in neighbouring Ivory Coast, which kicks off later this month.

Partey’s omission comes as Ghana coach Chris Hughton said he had been given more time to recover from a hamstring injury.

“Withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad. We know the quality of player that he is. This is a player that has a substantial injury,” Hughton told a press conference on Monday.

“I’ve spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal. This is the biggest injury that he’s had. The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period of time.”

Lamptey was injured playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in November, after which manger Roberto de Zerbi said he would be out for a “significant period”.

Ghana have included Andre Ayew in the squad, which means he will play a record equalling eighth Cup of Nations tournament since his first appearance in 2008. He has competed at every tournament since save for the 2013 edition.

Four-time winners Ghana compete in Group B at the Cup of Nations, starting with a match against the Cape Verde on Jan. 14 and then meeting Egypt and Mozambique.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Joe Wollacott (Hibernian)

Defenders: Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce), Abdul Fatawu Hamid (Medeama), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre, France), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Mohammed Salisu (Monaco), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot, France)

Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Baba Iddrisu (Almeria), Ransford Koningsdorffer (Hamburg SV), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Richmond Lamptey (Asante Kotoko), Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Joseph Paintsil (Racing Genk), Salis Abdul Samed (Racing Lens, France)

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Le Havre), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyonnais), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jonathan Sowah (Medeama), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

