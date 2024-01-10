News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-Ghana fillip as Kudus returns to training ahead of AFCON opener

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

January 10, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ghana have received a welcome boost ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener against Cape Verde in Abidjan on Sunday after Mohammed Kudus began training with the side at their camp in Kumasi, officials confirmed.

The 23-year-old had been a doubt for the Cape Verde clash after he spent two weeks on the sidelines having picked up a hamstring injury in West Ham United's 2-0 Premier League victory at Arsenal on Dec. 28.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed in a statement that Kudus had started training with the squad and "aims to recover in time" for the Cape Verde fixture, having had an outstanding season so far following his move to England from Ajax Amsterdam in August.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is already without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Brighton & Hove Albion wing back Tariq Lamptey, who were both ruled out of the Cup of Nations through injury.

Ghana will also play Egypt and Mozambique in their pool.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.