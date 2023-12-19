Soccer-Getafe hold 10-man Atletico Madrid to 3-3 draw as Griezmann equals club record

MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Getafe fought back to grab a 3-3 draw at 10-man Atletico Madrid on Tuesday as Borja Mayoral scored his second of the night with a stoppage-time penalty to level a pulsating LaLiga encounter in which Antoine Griezmann equalled the hosts' all-time scoring record.

France international Griezmann also bagged a brace to draw level with Luis Aragones as the club's record marksman with 173 goals, but it wasn't enough to take all three points as Getafe clawed their way back from 3-1 down.

Atletico, who had Stefan Savic sent off in the 38th-minute, moved third in the table with 35 points, level with fourth-placed Barcelona, who host Almeria on Wednesday. Girona are top with 44 points.

Atletico took the lead just before halftime as Griezmann scored with a close-range finish from Rodrigo Riquelme's superb cross from the right.

Getafe equalised eight minutes into the second half when Mayoral, the league's second top scorer, pounced on a rebound from keeper Jan Oblak's superb save to find the net with a fine header.

Atletico substitute Alvaro Morata restored their lead in the 63rd minute with a towering header before Griezmann added to their advantage with a penalty in the 69th minute.

Getafe pulled one back three minutes from fulltime with Oscar Rodriguez's deflected shot from inside the box, before Mayoral equalised again from the penalty spot with his second of the night.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)

