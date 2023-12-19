News & Insights

Soccer-Gerrard one of the main reasons I came to Saudi, says Henderson

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

December 19, 2023 — 05:43 am EST

Written by Ahmed El Khashab for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - England midfielder Jordan Henderson hailed his former team mate and current coach Steven Gerrard as a role model and said he was a major reason why the 33-year-old moved to the Saudi Pro League.

Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool on a three-year deal in July to link up with Gerrard who played most of his career at Anfield, winning several trophies including the Champions League.

"Of course I have played with the coach many years before, so I definitely have a good relationship with him," Henderson told the club's media on X.

"Steven was one of the most important reasons I joined Al-Ettifaq. Our professional relationship has continued here. We always talk about what we can do and can develop in the team, not only on the pitch but off it as well.

"He is a role model for many players including me. what he did at Liverpool was amazing," Henderson added.

Al-Ettifaq face a difficult trip away from home next Friday against Al-Nassr, the second-place team led by the competition's top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, at the beginning of the second half of the campaign.

Gerrard won his first match in the league, defeating Al-Nassr 2-1 on the opening day of the season. However, the club are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions and are eighth in the standings on 24 points from 17 games.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Khashab Editing by Christian Radnedge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.