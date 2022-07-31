Soccer-Germany's Scholz to meet FA director about equal pay

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - German chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet the national FA director Oliver Bierhoff to argue for equal pay for the country's female footballers, Scholz said at the women's European Championship final between Germany and England on Sunday.

Germany were beaten 2-1 in the final at Wembley after England's Chloe Kelly snatched an extra-time winner.

"Mr Bierhoff and I have an appointment," Scholz said to ARD news. "I am going to Frankfurt... I am fully convinced that equal pay plays an important role in such competitions."

Scholz tweeted in mid-July that he backed equal pay for women's national team players, prompting Bierhoff to invite the chancellor for a discussion on the topic.

"I'm a bit taken aback by the statement. I will gladly invite him," Bierhoff said at the time, pointing to a record-high bonus of 60,000 euros ($61,308) for Germany's women had they won Euro 2022.

That, however, is still far below the 400,000 euros that the men will receive if they win the World Cup in Qatar.

Germany player Lina Magull has in recent weeks called for a 2,000 - 3,000 euros a month minimum wage for Germany's female players, and pointed to successful negotiations in Spain for a minimum salary.

Germany's female footballers study and work alongside playing professionally, which Magull has argued should not be necessary above the second division.

($1 = 0.9787 euros)

