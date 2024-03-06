News & Insights

Soccer-Germany's Scholz marks 100-day countdown to Euro 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

March 06, 2024

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday marked the 100-day countdown to Euro 2024, holding the official tournament ball along with cabinet members ahead of a weekly government meeting.

Scholz and several government members including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner took part in the photo shoot.

Germany is hosting its first major international football tournament since the 2006 World Cup, and the Euros, starting on June 14, will be held across 10 cities.

The 2006 World Cup is still fondly remembered in Germany, having triggered an unprecedented wave of enthusiasm at the time with large fan zones across the country and the event dubbed the "summer fairytale".

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14 against Scotland, with the final on July 14 at Berlin's Olympic stadium.

