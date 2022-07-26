Soccer-Germany's Buehl out of women's Euros semi-final due to COVID

Adds details

July 26 (Reuters) - Germany forward Klara Buehl will miss their women's European Championship semi-final meeting with France on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, her team announced on Tuesday.

"She is currently symptom-free and was immediately isolated. Further tests of the entire team and staff were negative," the team said on Twitter.

Germany beat Austria 2-0 last week to reach the semi-finals, continuing their quest for a record-extending ninth title.

Buehl has featured in four games in the tournament scoring one goal -- in the 2-0 group stage win over Spain that ensured they would go through to the quarter-finals with a match to spare. She has also provided one assist so far.

She made her debut for the national team in 2019 and has netted 13 goals for them.

Hosts England will take on Sweden in the other semi-final for a spot in the Wembley title clash on July 31.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.