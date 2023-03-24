Soccer-Germany to play with two strikers against Peru-coach Flick

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany will unusually feature two forwards in their friendly international against Peru on Saturday, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday as he looks to build a battle-worthy team for next year's Euro 2024.

The Germans have for years opted to play either without an out-an-out striker since their 2014 World Cup victory and the retirement of Miroslav Klose, or deploy just one, many times a false nine.

This tactic has failed to deliver any success with Germany crashing out early in their last three tournaments, including two first round exits at consecutive World Cups.

At the most recent World Cup in Qatar in November-December last year Flick had used Niclas Fuellkrug, a Germany newcomer, as their only real forward in the tournament.

"Tomorrow we will play with two strikers. With Timo Werner and Niclas Fuellkrug and with a somewhat different midfield," Flick told a news conference. "This also means a different game for our fullbacks.

"I think both forwards did it well in training so we have decided to play with two strikers from the start."

Germany, who host next year's Euro, also play Belgium on March 28 in their first two international matches of the year.

"We are satisfied with the development in training. There is high intensity, high focus, the passing quality is very good as well," Flick said.

"Everyone has a lot of self confidence in training. All our fans want to see that. If we show on the pitch tomorrow the engagement we have shown here in the past five days then we can be satisfied."

Flick has also brought in five newcomers who could provide what their game needed.

"We used the month of March to get new knowledge and insight," Flick added. "We invited players who may not have been really on the radar for some, others who we analysed and looked at their strengths and what they could bring to our game."

The five newcomers are Brentford's Kevin Schade, VfB Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman, Mergim Berisha of Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha and Borussia Dortmund's Marius Wolf.

"Now we have 15 months until the Euro to accompany them in order for them to take the next step," Flick said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

