Soccer-German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22

February 19, 2024 — 02:18 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany's second-tier 2.Bundesliga for the first time attracted more fans to its nine games last weekend than the Bundesliga.

According to German magazine Kicker, a total of 284,643 spectators attended second division stadiums on matchday 22, while the top-tier Bundesliga had 261,099 supporters.

While 2.Bundesliga heavyweights like Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin staged home matches with over 50,000 fans, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich played away.

The Bundesliga is the world's best attended soccer league with over 44,000 fans per match on average, according to UEFA.

