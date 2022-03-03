Soccer-German prosecutors search offices of DFB in probe of ex-official

German prosecutors searched the offices of German soccer association DFB as part of an investigation into suspected breach of trust by a former DFB official, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday.

They also searched the home of the former official and the offices of five companies. The office did not name the former official or the companies.

The official is suspected of having signed a deal worth 360,000 euros ($398,808) with a communications agency that did not provide any services in return, the prosecutor's office said.

DFB was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

