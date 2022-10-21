Soccer-German manager Daum diagnosed with cancer

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Former VfB Stuttgart manager Christoph Daum, who led them to the Bundesliga title in 1992, has been diagnosed with cancer, he said on Friday.

The 68-year-old German did not specify what kind of cancer he had.

"Unfortunately, I had to withdraw from public life in recent months, for I was diagnosed with cancer during a routine examination," Daum wrote on Instagram.

"Since then, I am in the best hands with Prof. Dr Jurgen Wolf and the team of the CIO (Centre for Integrated Oncology) Cologne and I am glad that the treatment is working very well for me!."

Daum has not had a coaching job since 2017 when he left his position as manager of Romania's national team. He also coached clubs including Eintracht Frankfurt and Turkey's Besiktas.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, additional reporting by Tristan Chabba, editing by Ed Osmond)

