US Markets
TNL

Soccer-Gator crashes Toronto FC training session in Florida

Contributor
Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Published

Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Toronto FC held a training session near Orlando, Florida, this week that was closed to the public - but nobody informed a huge alligator that invaded the pitch at the ChampionsGate Resort.

April 28 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Toronto FC held a training session near Orlando, Florida, this week that was closed to the public - but nobody informed a huge alligator that invaded the pitch at the ChampionsGate Resort.

In a video the club posted on Twitter, several Toronto players are seen running toward the alligator to get a better view before a resort staffer in a golf cart chases the animal away.

"All I can tell you is this, there was a massive alligator," Toronto coach Chris Armas told The Canadian Press on Monday. "My players are running towards the gator as I went the other way.

"Listen, we talk about (being) fearless and aggressive around here, but I thought we wouldn't think about that at that moment."

Toronto, which has relocated to Florida for the MLS regular season because of travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, later joked about the incident.

"Toronto FC have agreed to terms with Ale Gator on a short-term loan," the club tweeted. "The deal was completed using our newly-acquired GAM (Gator Acquisition Money).

Last week, American golfer Wyndham Clark earned bragging rights after risking a possible alligator encounter to secure a shot at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

Playing alongside South Africa's Erik van Rooyen in the two-man team event, the 27-year-old removed his shoes and pulled up his trousers on the par-four 16 to salvage his ball from the bank of a lake where TV pundits confirmed two alligators had been spotted during the third round.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TNL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular