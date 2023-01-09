Soccer-Gareth Bale retires from football

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale said on Monday he had decided to end his football career, both at club and international level.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Washington D.C., editing by Mark Heinrich)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.