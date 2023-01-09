US Markets

Soccer-Gareth Bale retires from football

Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

January 09, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale said on Monday he had decided to end his football career, both at club and international level.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale said on Twitter.

