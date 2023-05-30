News & Insights

Soccer-Galatasaray clinch 23rd Turkish league title

May 30, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ANKARA, May 30 (Reuters) - Turkish giants Galatasaray claimed their 23rd league title on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Ankaragucu in their penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Baris Alper Yilmaz and Sergio Oliveira.

It was the first time the Istanbul club have claimed the league title since the 2018-19 season.

Icardi gave Galatasaray the lead in the seventh minute but Ankaragucu striker Milson levelled nine minutes later, before Icardi restored their advantage five minutes before halftime.

Galatasaray's Yilmaz scored in the 73rd minute and Sergio Oliveira sealed the win in 78th.

The victory lifted Galatasaray onto 82 points, five points ahead of their second-placed rivals Fenerbahce.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Toby Davis)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.