World Markets

Soccer-Fulham's Kebano out for several months with Achilles injury

November 03, 2022 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by Dhruv Munjal for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a ruptured Achilles in training this week, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo international has been a regular for Fulham this season, with three assists in 12 league appearances.

"He will now undergo specialist consultation and will be out of action for several months," Fulham said in a statement.

Marco Silva's promoted side, seventh in the standings with 19 points from 13 games, travel to champions Manchester City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter