Soccer-Fulham boss Parker self-isolating, to miss Southampton game

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be in the dugout when they host Southampton on Saturday because he is self-isolating following a positive COVID-19 test in his household, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Parker, 40, has tested negative for the virus and the club said he will return for their next game at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday if he again tests negative.

"Following a member of his household testing positive for COVID-19, and despite returning a negative result, Scott has been self-isolating this week in accordance with the guidance," the west London club said in a statement.

Assistant manager Stuart Gray will take charge of the side with first team coach Matt Wells joining him in the dugout.

Fulham are 18th in the standings with 10 points, two points away from the safety zone.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

