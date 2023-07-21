News & Insights

Soccer-Friendly match in England abandoned after hearse is driven onto pitch

July 21, 2023 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - A pre-season friendly between English lower-division teams Dunston UTS and Gateshead FC had to be abandoned after masked men drove a funeral hearse onto the pitch on Friday.

According to a Gateshead supporter who spoke to BBC, posters were thrown out of the car's window in protest before "two people in ski masks" exited the hearse, got into a silver car, and drove off.

"Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after halftime, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee," Gateshead wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar) ((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER ENGLAND GTH/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.