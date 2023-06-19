News & Insights

Soccer-French men warm up for Greece game wearing women's shirts

June 19, 2023 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - The France men's team wore their women counterparts' away shirts while warming up for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece on Monday in support of Les Bleues, who start their preparations for the World Cup on Tuesday.

"As the women begin their preparations for the World Cup tomorrow, the men's French team will be wearing their away jerseys during their warm-up match against Greece, as a sign of support for Les Bleues," the French football federation said in a statement.

The women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starts on July 20.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.