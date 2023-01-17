Soccer-French federation president Le Graet under investigation for moral and sexual harassment

January 17, 2023

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation for moral and sexual harassment against French soccer federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet.

Le Graet, who has previously denied allegations of sexual harassment during an audit commissioned by the Sports ministry, last week "took a step back" from his duties, with Philippe Diallo acting as interim president, the FFF said.

Le Graet was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

