Soccer-Frankfurt players display '#blacklivesmatter' on game shirts

Eintracht Frankfurt changed their team shirt to display "#blacklivesmatter" on the front for their German Cup semi-final at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to take a stand against racism, the club said.

Athletes across the world have joined in support of protests triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in U.S. police custody last month.

"Tonight: Make your mark. Black heart. Every day: Listen. Understand. Question. Stand. Speak up. Fight for tolerance and diversity. Overcome racism," Frankfurt said.

The white shirt displayed the line in black letters, larger than the name of the team's sponsor.

Several Bundesliga clubs and players have shown their support for the protests by going down on one knee ahead of league games in recent weeks.

Major sports have also moved to allow protests following Floyd’s death on May 25, including world soccer’s ruling body FIFA and the American National Football League (NFL).

