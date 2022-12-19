Soccer-France's Coman, Tchouameni racially abused after World Cup final defeat

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

December 19, 2022 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have been subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina, the BBC reported on Monday.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot and Tchouameni fired wide as Argentina captured their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

Coman's club Bayern Munich have posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him.

"The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society," they said on Twitter.

The incident follows the racist abuse aimed at England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy last year.

All three players missed their penalties in the shootout and were targeted on social media following the game.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.