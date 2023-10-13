News & Insights

Soccer-France, Portugal and Belgium qualify for Euro 2024

October 13, 2023 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - France led a trio of teams to qualify for the Euro 2024 tournament as Kylian Mbappe's double gave them a 2-1 away win against the Netherlands on Friday.

The World Cup runners-up, who have a perfect record in Group B, will be joined in the June 14-July 14 tournament in Germany by Portugal and Belgium.

Portugal also maintained a perfect record in Group J by beating Slovakia 3-2 at home while Belgium qualified from Group F with a 3-2 away victory against Austria.

France have not missed a Euro finals since 1988.

