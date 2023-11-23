News & Insights

Soccer-France players union says heavy workload behind injuries

November 23, 2023 — 12:31 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - France's players union (UNFP) has called for an overhaul of the football calendar after a host of players suffered serious injuries.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered a knee ligament injury in training with France while club team mate Aurelien Tchouameni went down with a stress fracture to his left foot during their win over Barcelona last month.

Paris St. Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is out for the rest of the year after the 17-year-old picked up an ankle injury making his debut for the Les Bleus.

"We were right. We knew it. We said it. Repeatedly. And said it again," UNFP said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"But while senior executives are obliged to listen to us, it's rare that they actually listen to us, especially when the interests at stake go beyond the boundaries of the field."

UNFP said it was "high time to undertake a thorough reform of the calendar".

"If the post-World Cup period has vindicated all those who are calling for an overhaul of the fixture list, these are only the first signs of an even deeper crisis that will also end up damaging the spectacle," it added.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.