Soccer-France maintain perfect record with Ireland win

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

September 07, 2023 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France made a giant leap towards the Euro 2024 finals as they maintained their perfect qualifying record with a 2-0 home victory over Ireland on Thursday.

Playing at the Parc des Princes in order to preserve the Stade de France pitch for Friday's Rugby World Cup opener between France and New Zealand, Les Bleus prevailed thanks to goals by Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram in a one-sided match.

Their fifth win in as many games strengthened their lead in Group B with a maximum 15 points, nine ahead of the Netherlands, who beat Greece 3-0 and have played two fewer matches.

France face Germany in Dortmund on Tuesday in a friendly before resuming their qualifying campaign with a trip to the Netherlands on Oct. 13.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

