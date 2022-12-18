World Markets

Soccer-France fight back to draw 2-2 with Argentina and force extra time

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

December 18, 2022 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

By Karolos Grohmann

LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 18 (Reuters) - France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes late in the game, including an 80th-minute penalty, to salvage a 2-2 draw with Argentina after 90 minutes and force extra time in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Argentineans had struck through captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half and were in complete control until Mbappe inspired a dramatic comeback for France, who had looked toothless for much of the game.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

