Soccer-France coach Renard not panicking despite Jamaica draw

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - France coach Herve Renard said there was no need for panic despite his fifth-ranked team being held to a goalless draw by Jamaica in their Women's World Cup opener on Sunday.

The French had won their opening match without conceding a goal at each of their last three appearances at the finals but were frustrated by a battling performance from the 43rd ranked Reggae Girlz.

"I think they gave us a good run for our money," he told reporters.

"I've already actually won competitions after drawing my first two games. I don't think that we should be getting ahead of ourselves.

"There were lots of teams that start with a fanfare, and they're not there come the final. Others are maybe slow to get off the starting blocks."

Renard has more recent first-hand knowledge of how a faltering start to a World Cup does not mean disaster, having guided Saudi Arabia to victory over eventual champions Argentina in their opening match at last year's men's finals in Qatar.

"I think that it's normal for you to look at the downsides and the negatives but I'm going to focus on the positives," said Renard, who became the second coach to manage teams at both men's and Women's World Cups.

"I think we need to keep a cool head. I have full faith in my girls and this is how I tend to function. We are going to move forward altogether and we're on the right track."

France were without two injured first-choice players in left winger Selma Bacha and defender Elisa De Almeida for the match at Sydney Football Stadium.

Their next game is on Saturday in Brisbane against Brazil, the other heavyweight in Group F.

"We need to keep our heads high," he said. "We need to keep confidence high. We were missing a couple of our players today but we were able to overcome that.

"What's important is to be solid, just as we were today, especially in the second half and we're going to be looking to do what we came here to do."

