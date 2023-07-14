Soccer-Fowler fires Australia to 1-0 win over France in World Cup warmup

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, July 14 (Reuters) - A Mary Fowler goal gave Australia a 1-0 win against France in front of a record crowd in Melbourne on Friday as the home side enjoyed a timely shot of confidence six days out from co-hosting the Women's World Cup.

France'sloss in the friendly at Docklands stadium came with a sting in the tail, however, with winger Selma Bacha rolling her left ankle in stoppage time and carried off on a stretcher.

Fowler's composed 66th-minute strike in front of 50,629 fans at Docklands stadium settled the Matildas' nerves after captain Sam Kerr and strike partner Caitlin Foord were subbed off near the hour-mark after a fruitless hour in front of goal.

The crowd was an Australian record for a women's soccer match, smashing the previous best of 36,109 in 2021, when the Matildas hosted the United States in Sydney.

"This was good for the momentum, especially the momentum for the country," Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson told reporters.

"It’s going to be electric in the opening game."

The crowd record will only last six days as more than 80,000 are expected at Sydney's Stadium Australia for the co-hosts' World Cup opener against Ireland next Thursday.

Les Bleues, one of the major World Cup contenders, have lost plenty of firepower to injury, including experienced midfielder Amandine Henry who was ruled out with a calf problem.

Coach Herve Renard said Bacha's ankle was swelling.

"We have to wait for the exams, just be patient and optimistic," he told reporters.

Apart from Bacha's injury worry, France, who first play Jamaica, may leave Melbourne feeling a touch aggrieved after striker Eugenie Le Sommer was pounded in the back by Steph Catley in the area but denied a penalty near the hour-mark.

Renard suffered his first defeat since taking over France in late-March, following friendly wins over Colombia, Canada and Ireland.

"I think defensively we were not ready to play this game," he said.

"Sometimes you can lose the first game in the World Cup and then be champion. So take it easy, stay relaxed. The competition didn't start."

Australia played an energetic game, harrying the French all over the field but conjured few shots on goal until Hayley Raso found space on the right wing and Fowler in the box with a cut-back pass.

Subbed on at halftime, the young forward slid home a low shot for her 10th international goal, triggering huge cheers around the roofed stadium.

Gustavsson finished with his own injury concerns, Tameka Yallop limping off after hyper-extending her knee in a challenge.

Kerr was icing her hamstring after coming off while centre back Alanna Kennedy also had a niggle, the Swede said.

Both teams were scrappy earlyand failed to convert chances, with Kenza Dali firing wide from the edge of the box and a heavy touch by Kerr failing to honour a sublime through-ball from Foord on the break.

With France making inroads down the Matildas' left flank, Grace Geyoro pounced on a meek headed clearance and thumped a volley goalwards but it cannoned into the outstretched leg of centre back Clare Hunt.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Ed Osmond)

