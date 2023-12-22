Soccer-Fornaroli goal blitz secures Australia call-up for Asian Cup

Adds details, quotes

MELBOURNE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Melbourne Victory's veteran striker Bruno Fornaroli has been selected in Australia's Asian Cup squad after a stunning start in the A-League, while three uncapped players also made the cut.

the Uruguay-born 36-year-old returns to Graham Arnold's setup for the first time in nearly two years after scoring 12 goals in eight games in the Australian top flight.

Fornaroli will join Mitchell Duke, rookie Kusini Yengi and the surprise selection of uncapped Germany-based forward John Iredale in Arnold's forward setup.

Melbourne City's prolific striker Jamie Maclaren, who has been carrying an ankle niggle, confirmed on Thursday he had missed out.

The other uncapped players in the 26-man squad named on Friday are Bolton Wanderers defender Gethin Jones, a former Wales youth player, and Norway-based midfielder Patrick Yazbek.

"In my view, it's a very, very strong squad," Arnold told reporters.

"I'm looking forward to going across to Doha with this squad and doing a fantastic job for the nation."

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan was included as captain despite recently undergoing surgery on a fractured cheekbone and will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness.

Nathaniel Atkinson and Riley McGree have also been cleared despite struggling with injuries in recent months.

However, there was no place for experienced winger Mathew Leckie after the 32-year-old's recent hamstring injury.

"Lecks was keen to come. But I just feel the last six months Lecks has had with injuries, I just think it’s better he stays with his club and gets rid of the stress of having to try and get fit and play for us," Arnold said of the 78-cap Socceroo.

Japan-based defender Thomas Deng and goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas also return to the squad for the continental showpiece in Qatar, which starts on Jan. 12.

Australia, the 2015 champions, open their bid for a second Asian Cup title against India on Jan. 13.

Australia squad:

Nathaniel Atkinson, Keanu Baccus, Aziz Behich, Jordy Bos, Martin Boyle, Cameron Burgess, Thomas Deng, Mitchell Duke,

Bruno Fornaroli, Joe Gauci, Craig Goodwin, John Iredale, Jackson Irvine, Gethin Jones, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Lewis Miller, Aiden O’Neill, Kye Rowles, Mat Ryan (capt), Sam Silvera, Harry Souttar, Lawrence Thomas, Marco Tilio, Patrick Yazbek, Kusini Yengi

