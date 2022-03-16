Soccer-Fornaroli among five uncapped players in Australia squad

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, March 17 (Reuters) - Veteran Bruno Fornaroli has been drafted into the Australia squad for crunch World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia after the Uruguayan-born forward gained citizenship.

The 34-year-old Perth Glory striker is among five uncapped players in Graham Arnold's 27-man squad announced on Thursday.

The others are former Olympic squad members Nathaniel Atkinson and Nicholas D’Agostino, Central Coast Mariners defender Kye Rowles and Denmark-based midfielder/defender Gianni Stensness.

Football Australia (FA) said it had submitted paperwork to global governing body FIFA requesting to switch Fornaroli’s international football allegiance from Uruguay to Australia.

"(FA) is anticipating that this will be approved prior to next Thursday’s match against Japan," it said in a statement.

Arnold said Fornaroli, one of the A-League's most prolific goal-scorers, could provide a point of difference for a team that has struggled in qualifying since a 2-1 defeat away to Japan in October.

"In the last number of years, Bruno's been the star of the A-League," Arnold told reporters on Thursday.

"He's got a great reputation (for) having a winning mentality and a fighting mentality."

Injured striker Adam Taggart was omitted from the squad while playmaker Aaron Mooy was ruled out after contracting COVID-19.

Centre forward Jamie Maclaren is available for the Japan game in Sydney next week but will miss the away Saudi Arabia match on March 29 while on leave for his wedding.

Experienced winger Mathew Leckie was included despite recent struggles with a groin injury for Melbourne City.

Third in Group B of Asian qualifying behind leaders Saudi Arabia and second-placed Japan, Australia are likely to need to win both matches to finish in the top two and qualify automatically for Qatar.

Finishing third will mean having to win a playoff against the third-placed side in Asia's Group A and another against a South American team to qualify.

Australia have not beaten Japan anywhere since a 2-1 win in Melbourne in 2009 during qualifying for the 2010 World Cup.

"I expect (we) will be in their faces for 90 minutes," said Arnold.

"(The crowd) will be our 12th man and that'll give our boys more energy to fight the whole 90 minutes."

