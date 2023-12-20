News & Insights

Soccer-Former Sydney FC boss Corica appointed Auckland's inaugural coach

Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI

December 20, 2023 — 07:20 pm EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Steve Corica has been confirmed as the first coach of the new Auckland-based A-League team six weeks after being sacked by five-times champions Sydney FC.

Corica won back-to-back championships with Sydney FC in 2019-20 but departed last month after a poor start to the season.

He will work with the Auckland team's recently appointed director of football Terry McFlynn, a former Sydney FC team mate, to build the club's roster before they join the Australian top flight from the 2024/25 season.

The team's billionaire owner Bill Foley said Corica was a "proven winner" as a player and a head coach.

"His philosophy is aligned with what we want to achieve at the club, to be successful and to entertain the fan," Foley said in a statement.

Auckland will join fellow New Zealanders Wellington Phoenix, the first time the nation has had two teams in the A-League.

Wellington top the table eight games into the season.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Michael Perry)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.