Soccer-Former RFEF President Rubiales banned from football for three years

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, world soccer's ruling body said on Monday.

"This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days," FIFA added.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Ed Osmond)

