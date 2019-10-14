Soccer-Former PSG boss Kombouare takes charge at Toulouse

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EMMANUEL FOUDROT

Former Paris St Germain boss Antoine Kombouare has been named Toulouse coach, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Former Paris St Germain boss Antoine Kombouare has been named Toulouse coach, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

The 55-year-old, who coached PSG from 2009-11, replaces Alain Casanova after he and Toulouse ended his contract by mutual agreement last week.

Toulouse are 18th in the Ligue 1 standings with nine points from nine games.

Kombouare, who also coached RC Lens, Strasbourg and Dijon in France, will be in charge for the first time when Toulouse host Lille on Saturday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((julienpretot@gmail.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More