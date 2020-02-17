Soccer-Former Man United goalkeeper Gregg dies at age 87

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Munich air disaster hero Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Gregg, a Northern Ireland international, helped rescue some of his teammates and other passengers after the plane crash in Munich on Feb. 6, 1958, which killed 23 people - including eight of his fellow players.

He played 247 times for the Old Trafford club between 1957 and 1966.

"It is with deepest sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Harry Gregg OBE," United wrote on Twitter. "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Harry's family and friends."

Gregg's charitable foundation said the goalkeeping great died in Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

"Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family," the Harry Gregg Foundation said in a post on Facebook. "The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks."

Gregg won 25 caps for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963. He played in the 1958 World Cup and was voted goalkeeper of the tournament.

