Soccer-Former Liverpool striker Robinson dies aged 61

April 28 (Reuters) - Former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Ireland international Robinson, who won the league, League Cup and European Cup with Liverpool in the 1983-84 season, also played for Brighton & Hove Albion and Queens Park Rangers before finishing his career with Spain's Osasuna.

Robinson stayed in Spain after his playing career and became a respected television commentator, pundit and presenter.

"Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61," the club said in a statement.

"With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death. It leaves us with a great emptiness but also countless memories full of the same love you have shown him," his family wrote on his Twitter account.

