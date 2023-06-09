News & Insights

Soccer-Former Inter Miami coach Neville joins Canada's coaching staff

Credit: REUTERS/Sam Navarro

June 09, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Phil Neville has joined the Canadian men's team coaching staff to assist head coach John Herdman, Canada Soccer said on Friday, a week after the Englishman was sacked by Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Neville, a former Manchester United player who previously coached the England women's team, joined Inter Miami in 2021 but was sacked after a run of 10 defeats and five wins left them bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Richard Shaw, who played for Crystal Palace and Coventry City and held youth coaching roles at Crystal Palace and Watford, has also joined Herdman's staff, Canada Soccer added.

"Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers," Herdman said

"They'll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades."

Canada's next game is against Panama on June 15 in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals. A win would take them to the final where they would play either the United States or Mexico as they seek a first trophy in 23 years.

