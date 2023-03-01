Soccer-Former France great Fontaine has died - report

March 01, 2023

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Former France soccer great Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals at a single World Cup final, has died, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Wednesday.

Fontaine, 89, netted 30 goals from 21 caps for France between 1953-1960.

