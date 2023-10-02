Soccer-Former England and Manchester City striker Lee dies

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Former England and Manchester City striker Francis Lee, who later became the club's chairman, has died at the age of 79, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

"It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and Chairman Francis Lee," the club said in a statement.

"Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer. His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words."

Lee joined the club from Bolton Wanderers in 1967 and helped the club to win the league title in his first season. In his seven seasons at City, Lee also won the FA Cup, League Cup and the UEFA Cup.

He made 330 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring 148 goals. Lee later joined Derby County, again winning the league title with his new club in his first season.

The striker, who began his career at Bolton Wanderers, scored 10 goals in 27 international appearances for England. He returned to City as chairman from 1994 to 1998.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes; editing by Clare Fallon)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.