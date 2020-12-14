US Markets

Soccer-Former Brazil coach Luxemburgo in hospital with COVID-19

Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Former Brazil and Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in Sao Paulo, his spokesperson said on Monday.

The 68-year-old was admitted to the Sirio e Libanes hospital, where his spokesperson said he was “doing well.”

Luxemburgo, who coached Palmeiras until October, is one of Brazil’s best known coaches.

In addition to spells in charge of clubs such as Flamengo, Santos, and Corinthians, he coached Brazil at the turn of the century and was manager of Real Madrid in 2005.

