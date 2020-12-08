Soccer-Former Argentina coach Sabella dies aged 66

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alejandro Sabella, the coach who took Argentina to the World Cup final in 2014, has died aged 66 after years of battling with cancer and heart problems.

Sabella’s death came less than two weeks after the passing of Diego Maradona, who played with Sabella for the Argentine national side in the 1980s.

Maradona died from a heart attack in Buenos Aires on Nov. 25, aged 60.

