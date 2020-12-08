World Markets

Soccer-Former Argentina coach Sabella dies aged 66

Contributor
Andrew Downie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Alejandro Sabella, the coach who took Argentina to the World Cup final in 2014, has died aged 66 after years of battling with cancer and heart problems.

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alejandro Sabella, the coach who took Argentina to the World Cup final in 2014, has died aged 66 after years of battling with cancer and heart problems.

Sabella’s death came less than two weeks after the passing of Diego Maradona, who played with Sabella for the Argentine national side in the 1980s.

Maradona died from a heart attack in Buenos Aires on Nov. 25, aged 60.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular