Soccer-Forest gamble on quantity, City hit jackpot with Haaland

Credit: REUTERS/CRAIG BROUGH

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper said on Thursday he was looking forward to the transfer window shutting, presumably so he could head home to sit in a dark room.

    As the clock ticked down on deadline day, centre back Willy
Boly became Forest's 19th signing of a head-spinning close
season.
    Only four of the players that started Forest's promotion
playoff final on May 29 started Wednesday's 6-0 hammering at
Manchester City and that number will surely drop. [nL1N3072W1]
    The former European champions, back in the top-flight for
the first time since 1998-99, have spent close to 150 million
pounds ($173.24 million) basically constructing a new team.
    Forest's risky approach has been a curious sub-plot to a
summer splurge of Premier League deals kick-started by champions
Manchester City signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
for an initial 54 million pounds. [nL2N2X21LI] [nL4N2Y01R7]
    Three months later it is fair to say the Norway striker has
bounded through the transfer window like a marauding Viking,
laying waste to defences up and down the country.
    With nine goals in five league games he is already looking
great value for City -- a club in the enviable position of
slotting marquee signings into a squad oozing with quality.
    For some of the other 19 Premier League clubs, the window
has been fruitful but for others the complexities of the market
kept them on tenterhooks until the window closed on Thursday.
    While Forest's business looked like a manic supermarket
sweep, Arsenal have been more selective.
    Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko -- both jettisoned by
Manchester City -- were snapped up early and have contributed to
Arsenal's perfect start with Jesus, signed for 48 million
pounds, already with three goals and three assists to his name.
    Tottenham Hotspur also got their main business done early
with the likes of Brazil striker Richarlison (52 million pounds)
joining from Everton and Ivan Perisic (free) coming from Inter
Milan to beef up Antonio Conte's squad.
    
    UNITED CRISIS
    For Manchester United, the transfer window initially only
heightened a sense of crisis consuming Old Trafford.
    A fruitless pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, doubts over 50
million pound centre back signing Lisandro Martinez, Cristiano
Ronaldo's uncertain future and successive defeats to start the
season had new boss Erik ten Hag looking bemused.
    But the window eventually provided some comfort with
Casemiro arriving from Real Madrid for 63.5 million pounds to
beef up United's flimsy midfield and right winger Antony joining
from Ajax Amsterdam for 85 million pounds -- a deadline day
record. [nL1N3081YV]
    However unpopular the Glazer family are as United's owners,
they continue to bankroll their managers.
    Chelsea have topped the spending list with United not far
behind, but West Ham United's business epitomises the TV riches
which give all Premier League clubs spending power that only the
elite teams in Spain or Germany can dream of.
    The Hammers have splashed out more than 150 million pounds,
breaking their transfer record to sign Brazil's Lucas Paqueta.
Saudi-backed Newcastle United also flexed their financial muscle
to sign Sweden forward Alexander Isak for a club record fee.
    As ever, fans could be excused for scratching their heads at
some of the movements.
    Chelsea let Romelu Lukaku go on loan to Inter Milan, a year
after paying Inter 115 million pounds for the Belgium striker,
and also sold Germany's Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig for 20
million euros ($19.89 million) less than they paid for him.
    Then the Blues ended the window with a mad scramble to sign
another striker, with 33-year-old former Arsenal forward
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang close to arriving from Barcelona as
they worked late into the night to complete the deal.
    While Haaland's explosive start has instantly justified his
fee, other big name signings have made a different impact.
    Darwin Nunez, Liverpool's standout purchase signed to fill
the hole left by Sadio Mane, head-butted Crystal Palace's
Joachim Andersen in his second game to earn a three-game ban.
    One thing is for sure, the cost of living crisis facing
millions of Britons has not infiltrated the Premier League.
    Even before Thursday's frenzy, around 1.7 billion pounds had
been spent by the 20 top-flight clubs -- smashing the record
1.43 billion of 2017 and more money than was spent in last
season's two windows combined.
    
    Five most expensive Premier League transfers:
    1. Antony - Ajax to Man Utd, 85 million pounds
    2. Wesley Fofana - Leicester City to Chelsea, 70 million
pounds
    3. Darwin Nunez - Benfica to Liverpool, 67.5 million pounds
    4. Casemiro - Real Madrid to Man Utd, 63.5 million pounds
    5. Marc Cucurella - Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea, 63
million pounds
   
    Five best value transfers:
    1. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City, 54
million pounds 
    2. Gabriel Jesus - Man City to Arsenal, 48 million pounds
    3. Oleksandr Zinchenko - Man City to Arsenal, 30 million
pounds
    4. Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli to Chelsea, 32 million pounds
    5. Ivan Perisic - Inter Milan to Tottenham, free 
    
    Five transfers least likely to work out:
    1. Lucas Paqueta at West Ham United
    2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea
    3. Cesare Casadei at Chelsea
    4. Christian Eriksen at Manchester United
    5. Antony at Manchester United 
    
    Five transfers clubs should have made but didn't:
    1. Manchester United: selling Cristiano Ronaldo 
    2. Everton: signing a back-up number nine with Dominic
Calvert-Lewin's injury history
    3. Chelsea: signing a deep-lying midfielder with N'Golo
Kante averaging only 21 starts a season now
    4. Leicester City: Buying a new striker to take the load off
Jamie Vardy
    5. Newcastle Utd: James Maddison from Leicester City
    ($1 = 0.8659 pounds)
    ($1 = 1.0056 euros)

