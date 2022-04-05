Soccer-Football Union of Russia withdraws appeal over FIFA ban

April 5 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said the Football Union of Russia (FUR) had withdrawn its appeal against soccer's world governing body FIFA as well as the Polish, Swedish and Czech Republic Football Associations.

FIFA and European governing body UEFA decided together that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in their competitions until further notice after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia were set to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 but FIFA had said that Poland would be given a bye to the final of their path in the playoffs to play either Sweden or the Czech Republic.

CAS said that the procedure would be terminated shortly.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", has also filed appeals seeking annulment of its bans from international gymnastics, rugby, rowing, and skating, CAS said.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.