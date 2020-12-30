US Markets
Soccer-Football can be cruel, says Wolves' Nuno after Man Utd score late

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL REGAN

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers' young players were taught a harsh lesson by Manchester United in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat but the experience will hold them in good stead, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said.

Amid a packed festive schedule, Nuno made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with four players aged 20 or under named in the starting line-up at Old Trafford.

Wolves were denied a battling point in stoppage time when Marcus Rashford's left-footed strike deflected off Romain Saiss and beat goalkeeper Rui Patricio at the near post.

"Football is a cruel game sometimes," Nuno told reporters.

"The young players did well. The time was right for these players. But the game teaches you to be focused until the last minute.

"It is a tough lesson but we will learn from it."

Nuno said there was no point dwelling on the defeat.

"This is football and it is a learning process. There is no point feeling sorry for yourself," he added.

Defeat left Wolves 12th on 21 points from 16 games. They next travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

