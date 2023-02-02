Soccer-Football Australia begins process of creating second-tier league

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Football Australia said on Friday is has formally begun the process of creating a second-tier men's competition with a potential start date in March 2024.

The competition will act as a new tier between the A-League and National Premier League. Promotion and relegation between the A-League and the new competition would be considered once the structure matures, the governing body said in a statement.

The competition will feature 10 to 16 teams and operate on a home-and-away format with finals.

The governing body has invited interested parties to respond to an invitation for Expression of Interest.

"Developing a national second-tier competition is a key component of our 15-year vision for the game and our efforts to reconnect and realign Australian football competitions," said Chief Executive Officer James Johnson.

