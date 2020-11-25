Soccer-Foden strike sends City into Champions League knockouts

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden finished off a brilliant team move as his side saw off Olympiakos Piraeus 1-0 away from home on Wednesday to book their place in the Champions League's last 16.

After dominating possession with little reward, City found a breakthrough in the 36th minute when Gabriel Jesus trapped a crossfield ball and fed Raheem Sterling, who produced a sublime backheel pass for Foden to slam the ball into the net.

The Greek side stayed in the game and were not far from finding a late equaliser when Konstantinos Fortounis pulled his shot just wide of the far post from a tight angle, while defender Pape Cisse headed over the bar in added time.

City's fourth consecutive win in Europe's elite competition left them top of Group C with 12 points, while Olympiakos are third with three.

(Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

