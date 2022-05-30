Soccer-Focused Haaland remains tight-lipped about City ahead of Norway duty

By Philip O'Connor

STOCKHOLM, May 30 (Reuters) - Striker Erling Haaland smiled broadly but remained tight-lipped about his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City as he joined up with the Norway squad for their four upcoming Nations League matches.

The 21-year-old, who scored 22 goals in 24 Bundesliga games this season and is expected to become a City player on July 1, entered Monday's news conference in Oslo rubbing his hands, but he had little enthusiasm for discussing his club situation.

"(The last few months) have been tough. This thing, it hasn't been simple, at the same time I have been doing the best that I can for Borussia Dortmund for two and a half years," he told reporters.

"It wasn't easy, but I've done the best I can for the club. I'm ready for four games (with the national team) and that makes me happy," he added.

Norway manager Stale Solbakken opened the conference by pointing out that Haaland had not been presented by his new club yet, and that the player would not be answering questions about his future there.

Haaland described his pain at the death of his agent, Mino Raiola, on April 30, ten days before Manchester City and Dortmund announced that an agreement had been reached for his transfer.

"It made things different. You can imagine, I don't have to say too much more," Haaland said. "But that's how it is. I can't complain, I like my life, I like where I am. I shouldn't complain."

Haaland explained that he overcame the pressure of months of speculation about his club future by concentrating on what he could control.

"If I can boast a little, if there's something I'm very good at it's focusing, focusing on football and not on things I shouldn't focus on, shutting out everything," he said.

Norway play Serbia and Sweden away on June 2 and June 5 before returning to Oslo to host Slovenia and the Swedes in Nations League Group B4.

