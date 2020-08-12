Soccer-Fluminense come from behind to draw with Palmeiras

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Palmeiras scored first but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Fluminense in their Brazilian Serie A opener on Wednesday.

Luiz Adriano put Palmeiras ahead after 15 minutes only for Evanilson to equalise six minutes before half time with a deflected shot at a closed Maracana stadium.

Fluminense lost their opening fixture 1-0 at Gremio on Sunday while Palmeiras’ opening game against Vasco da Gama was postponed due to their appearance in the final of the Sao Paulo state championship, which they won on penalties over Corinthians.

Palmeiras, Brazilian champions in 2018, next face Goias at home on Saturday, while Fluminense’s next match is at home to Internacional the following day.

(Writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

