Soccer-Flamengo sets up thrilling season finale after beating Corinthians

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Second placed Flamengo set up a thrilling season finale after they overcame Corinthians 2-1 in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday ahead of next week's top-of-the-table showdown with leaders Internacional.

William Arao put Flamengo 1-0 up after 10 minutes only for Leo Natel to equalise for the visitors 10 minutes later.

However, Gabriel Barbosa put the champions 2-1 ahead in the 60th minute after he pushed home a shot parried by the goalkeeper.

Inter, who beat Flamengo’s archrivals Vasco da Gama 2-0 on Sunday, are a point above Flamengo with two games remaining.

The two teams meet at the Maracana stadium in Rio next Sunday.

