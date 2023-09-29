Soccer-Flamengo part ways with manager Sampaoli

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Flamengo have parted ways with manager Jorge Sampaoli, the Brazilian club said on Thursday.

The 63-year-old Argentine took charge in April, nearly a month after he was sacked by LaLiga club Sevilla. He had signed a deal until December 2024 with Flamengo, who are seventh after 24 matches in the Brazilian top flight.

Flamengo failed to defend their Brazilian Cup title after losing to Sao Paulo in the finals.

"We can confirm that Jorge Sampaoli will no longer be the head coach of the club. We wish him luck on his future endeavours," Flamengo said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Flamengo next host Bahia on Saturday.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.