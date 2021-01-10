Soccer-Flamengo lose 2-0 to Ceara, miss chance to close gap at top

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian champions Flamengo lost 2-0 to mid-table Ceara on Sunday, extending their winless run to three matches.

Vinicius put the visitors 1-0 up after 13 minutes with a fine right-footed strike and Kelvyn sealed the points in the final minute with an angled shot.

The Rio de Janeiro club started the day seven points behind league leaders Sao Paulo, who missed the chance to extend their lead by losing 1-0 at home to Santos.

The result was another blow to coach Rogerio Ceni, who took over at Flamengo in November and has recorded just four wins in his first 12 games.

Flamengo sit fourth in Brazil’s Serie A, while Ceara moved up to ninth.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis)

